Burn ban expands across more of southern Manitoba starting Sunday

Burning permit restrictions are being expanded across parts of southern Manitoba starting Sunday, the province says.

That's because of continued dry conditions, strong winds and predicted warming weather, the government said in a Saturday news release.

Those restrictions are being expanded to include areas one, two, three, five and eight, the release said.

That area is bordered by Provincial Road 302 to Provincial Trunk Highway 12 to Provincial Road 317 to Provincial Trunk Highway 59 & Provincial Road 319 on the west, all the way to the Ontario border.

It also goes from the U.S. border north to the Dauphin River and Berens River, the province said.

In southwestern Manitoba, restrictions are being added from Provincial Trunk Highway 10 and Provincial Road 268 on the west and north to Lake Winnipegosis to Provincial Road 327 to the south shore of Cedar Lake and north shore of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipeg on the east.

They're also being added south to Provincial Road 271 to Lake Winnipegosis (south shore) to Lake Manitoba (north shore) to Lake St. Martin/Dauphin River and Dauphin River to Berens River, the province said.

Restrictions are still in place for areas six and seven, which include Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Spruce Woods Provincial Forest and surrounding Crown land, as well as the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake Provincial Parks.

Campfires will still be allowed in approved fire pits in provincial campgrounds.

A full map of which areas are now restricted is availab le on the province's website.

The release said many municipalities have already brought in their own burning restrictions, so people should check in with them, too. The province will not issue burning permits in or near municipalities where burn bans are already in place.

Anyone using an all-terrain vehicle is asked to stay on developed trails, make sure the vehicle has a working spark arrestor and check around the engine and exhaust often to carefully remove and extinguish any debris from those areas.

Drivers should also carry a fire extinguisher, axe and shovel, the province said.

People can report wildfires by calling 911 or the toll-free T.I.P. line at 1-800-782-0076.