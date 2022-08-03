Manitoba municipality frustrated with province's response to infrastructure damage caused by spring flooding

From damaged roads to washed-out culverts, one Manitoba municipality still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding is getting impatient with the province's response times.

Back in May, the RM of Montcalm put in a request to the provincial government for funding that would go toward repairing over 270 damaged sites.

They've been waiting for an inspector to come assess the damage before beginning some of its repairs, as the municipality wasn't sure what could be reimbursed via the Disaster Financial Assistance fund.

After a natural disaster occurs, the province may declare affected areas eligible for financial assistance in recovering and repairing uninsured losses.

"We've lived through many floods, but it's never taken this long for the cleanup after … and we've never had this bad of road conditions after the floods," says Joanne Sabourin, who's from a farming family in St. Jean Baptiste.

When Montcalm flooded in 2019, inspections were completed within a couple of weeks of the water receding. One damaged site from 2019 remains unrepaired, a spokesperson for the RM said.

On Tuesday, an inspector finally showed up to review the damage in Montcalm from this spring's widespread, devastating flooding, which has left roads bumpy, gravel shoulders completely ripped out and debris has been left behind.

Harold Janzen, a councillor for the municipality, says they've been doing as many emergency repairs as possible, but finances are limited.

"We're trying to work as best as we can. We're a small RM. We can't afford the huge costs into repairing everything," Janzen said.

Johanu Botha, assistant deputy minister responsible for emergency management with the province, said municipalities are free to make repairs before an inspection has been completed, and they accept applications for advanced payments.

"Inspections shouldn't delay critical work. That's not our intent," Botha said.

He felt the province has moved quickly to respond to the severe flooding event. The province announced it would provide disaster financial relief in May, while many communities were still dealing with flooding. Since then, more than 3,000 sites have been inspected.

"In some ways, I think we've been more nimble than in the past. That said, there's definitely lessons to be learned because [DFA is a] large, complex program."

A provincial spokesperson added that Manitoba's third-party engineering provider contacted the municipality on June 17 about whether the damaged sites were accessible and ready for inspection, but the RM didn't respond until July 8. The municipality didn't immediately answer late Tuesday when asked about the province's comment.

While the RM of Montcalm awaits direction from the province, the clock is ticking as harvest season approaches and some roads can be impassable after a heavy rain.

"We will fix the ones that will get the crops off the fields [and] get the combines to the fields. That's our goal right now. We need to — that's the lifeblood of our community, is agriculture," Janzen said.