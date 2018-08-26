Significant damage in Southdale apartment blaze

An apartment building in Winnipeg's Southdale neighbourhood went up in flames early Sunday morning.

The fire started in the apartment block on Beaverhill Boulevard, next to the Royal Canadian Mint, just before 6 a.m.

At one point there were 19 fire crews and four ambulance crews in attendance, the city said.

No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished just after 7:30 a.m., city spokesperson Felicia Wiltshire said in an email.

The building sustained significant damage, and it's unclear when residents will be able to return, Wiltshire said.

However, residents in neighbouring apartment buildings, which were evacuated as a precaution, will be able to return this morning, she said.

Nathan Gordon lives one building over from the fire and didn't think anything of it when he heard fire trucks going by, but then realized the fire was right next door.

"All of a sudden I've got a fireman knocking at my door saying 'you gotta get out', the building next to us has caught fire," she said. "First I couldn't believe it, because this has never happened to me before. When I got out and saw the building was all smouldering and stuff I was like I can't believe this."

Lousie Riege and her husband were having coffee at a nearby McDonalds when they saw smoke billowing from the blaze.

"My husband got in the vehicle and drove over here and he said it was just all in flames, he just couldn't believe it," she said.

Fire crews will remain at the site this afternoon to watch for hot spots.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.