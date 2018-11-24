Southdale arena evacuated for gas leak
Two rinks filled with young hockey players were evacuated early Saturday morning after a gas leak was detected at Southdale Community Centre in Winnipeg.
Timbits players on the ice when smell detected
Two rinks filled with young hockey players and their parents were evacuated early Saturday morning after a gas leak was detected at Southdale Community Centre in Winnipeg.
A spokesperson for the city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. CT for a smell of natural gas at the arena on Lakewood Drive in southeast Winnipeg.
After the gas was shut off by Manitoba Hydro, the WFPS cleared the incident at 8:26 a.m.
At the time of the leak, two rinks were being used for Timbits hockey, with players aged five and six years old.