Southdale arena evacuated for gas leak

Two rinks filled with young hockey players and their parents were evacuated early Saturday morning after a gas leak was detected at Southdale Community Centre in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. CT for a smell of natural gas at the arena on Lakewood Drive in southeast Winnipeg.

After the gas was shut off by Manitoba Hydro, the WFPS cleared the incident at 8:26 a.m.

At the time of the leak, two rinks were being used for Timbits hockey, with players aged five and six years old.