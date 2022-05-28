Winnipeg middle-school students find body during community cleanup exercise

A group of middle-school students in Winnipeg came across a dead body in a field during a class exercise on Friday.

Pembina Trails School Division superintendent Ted Fransen said students involved in a community cleanup day at École South Pointe School were doing service education when they came across the body in a field across from the school.

Administration then sent a letter out to the school community to notify parents of what occurred, he said.

"In this case, the school administration clearly and correctly believe that the entire school community should become aware of it," Fransen said.

"It just happened, and so I've not been informed of how kids are doing. I can only imagine that those who were the closest to the situation would be quite traumatized by it."

Officers and investigators worked on the other side of this fence Friday afternoon where the body was found. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Fransen said police are investigating but he has no knowledge of what's been discovered so far. CBC News requested details of the investigation from Winnipeg police Friday but did not hear back.

École South Pointe School guidance counsellors, resource teachers and division psychologists will be on hand first thing Monday to support students troubled by the finding, said Fransen.

