Winnipeg middle-school students find body during community cleanup exercise

Pembina Trails School Division superintendent Ted Fransen said a group of École South Pointe School students involved in a community cleanup day were doing service education when they came across the body in a field across from the school.

Students at École South Pointe School will have access to counsellors, psychologists: division superintendent

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
Several police vehicles and numerous investigators were seen at working on the other side of this fence near École South Pointe School Friday where students encountered a dead body during a class cleanup exercise. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

A group of middle-school students in Winnipeg came across a dead body in a field during a class exercise on Friday.

Administration then sent a letter out to the school community to notify parents of what occurred, he said.

"In this case, the school administration clearly and correctly believe that the entire school community should become aware of it," Fransen said.

"It just happened, and so I've not been informed of how kids are doing. I can only imagine that those who were the closest to the situation would be quite traumatized by it."

Officers and investigators worked on the other side of this fence Friday afternoon where the body was found. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Fransen said police are investigating but he has no knowledge of what's been discovered so far. CBC News requested details of the investigation from Winnipeg police Friday but did not hear back.

École South Pointe School guidance counsellors, resource teachers and division psychologists will be on hand first thing Monday to support students troubled by the finding, said Fransen.

Bryce Hoye

Reporter

Bryce Hoye is an award-winning journalist and science writer with a background in wildlife biology and interests in courts, climate, health and more. He has produced episodes for CBC's Quirks & Quarks and Front Burner. He is the Prairie rep for OutCBC. Story idea? Email bryce.hoye@cbc.ca.

