School board delays decision on plan to move students from overcrowded Waverley West school
Board met with parents who expressed concerns over move Wednesday night
The transfer of more than 90 students from an overcrowded Waverley West school has been delayed for now while the Pembina Trails School Division takes in parents' concerns.
Parents of students at South Pointe School met with the Pembina Trails School Division board Wednesday night about plans to transfer 91 students to other schools in the area, said Jim Smith, who has two daughters at the school and was at the meeting.
They made their case for deferring the decision so that other options could be explored, he said.
Stacey Ashley, a spokesperson for the Pembina Trails School Division, said the board is now taking some time to consider what was shared by those at the meeting Wednesday night.
Smith said he hopes the division can come up with a better solution.
He felt there was no meaningful engagement with parents before the division announced its intention to transfer students.
"I think that's the problem that most everybody has with this … is this decision was made essentially in a vacuum," he said.
The kindergarten to Grade 8 school opened in Waverley West in 2017 and was bursting at the seams from the beginning.
The division wanted portable classrooms to make more space for students, but can't get funding for them from the province because there's space at other schools in the area.
