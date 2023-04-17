Human remains found in south Point Douglas

Homicide investigators are asking for help from the public after human remains were found in south Point Douglas over the weekend.

Winnipeg police were called to Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. after a report of possible human remains found in the area, police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers found remains but haven't yet been able to confirm details about the person, police said. Foul play is suspected.

No other details have been provided.

Police had a section of Waterfront Drive cordoned off Sunday afternoon, blocks away from Curtis and Higgins. Police have not confirmed the two scenes are linked.

While they wait on post-mortem exam results, police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Several police cruisers and a forensics vehicle were seen near a taped-off section of Winnipeg's Waterfront neighbourhood on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

