Infant airlifted to hospital in critical condition after crash on south Perimeter

A baby was taken to hospital in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.

STARS air ambulance says it transported one infant patient from the crash site to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

RCMP tweeted that at least three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> are on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Perimeter Hwy. Large truck & a number of vehicles involved. At least 3 people taken to hospital w/serious injuries. Eastbound lanes of Perimeter between St. Anne's Rd. & St. Mary’s Rd. are closed. Avoid area. Detour in place. —@rcmpmb

Police say up to five vehicles were involved, including a large truck. Police announced the stretch of highway was closed just after 4 p.m.

The highway remains closed eastbound from St. Mary's Road to St. Anne's Road.

A detour is in place, but drivers are advised to avoid the area.

An RCMP spokesperson said as of about 7 p.m. police did not yet have a time frame for when the highway will reopen.

A baby seat can be seen lying outside a vehicle involved in a collision on the south Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon. (John Einarson/CBC)