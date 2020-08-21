Skip to Main Content
Infant airlifted to hospital in critical condition after crash on south Perimeter
Manitoba·Updated

RCMP say a multi-vehicle collision between St. Mary's Road to St. Anne's Road involved a large truck and a number of other vehicles.

Up to 5 vehicles involved, including large truck: RCMP

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
The crash happened on the Perimeter Highway, between St. Mary's Road and St. Anne's Road, on Friday afternoon. Police say at least three people were seriously injured. (John Einarson/CBC)

A baby was taken to hospital in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.

STARS air ambulance says it transported one infant patient from the crash site to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

RCMP tweeted that at least three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say up to five vehicles were involved, including a large truck. Police announced the stretch of highway was closed just after 4 p.m.

The highway remains closed eastbound from St. Mary's Road to St. Anne's Road.

A detour is in place, but drivers are advised to avoid the area.

An RCMP spokesperson said as of about 7 p.m. police did not yet have a time frame for when the highway will reopen.

A baby seat can be seen lying outside a vehicle involved in a collision on the south Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon. (John Einarson/CBC)
RCMP say a detour is in place, but drivers should avoid the area. (John Einarson/CBC)
