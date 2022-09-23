Rail repairs to close section of south Perimeter Highway this weekend
The closure, which will stretch between St. Anne's Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard, will last from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Stretch between St. Anne's Road, Lagimodiere Boulevard to close Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.
A section of the south Perimeter Highway will close this weekend as construction crews work on a railway repair.
The closure, which will stretch between St. Anne's Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard, will last from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a provincial government news release.
Drivers passing through the city should avoid the area and otherwise use the north Perimeter Highway to avoid delays.
Local traffic can use a detour accessible from St. Anne's, Lagimodiere or Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
The province said Fermor Avenue, Dugald Road and other main city streets can also be used to avoid the closure.
