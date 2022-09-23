Rail repairs to close section of south Perimeter Highway this weekend

A section of the south Perimeter Highway will close this weekend as construction crews work on a railway repair.

The closure, which will stretch between St. Anne's Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard, will last from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a provincial government news release.

Drivers passing through the city should avoid the area and otherwise use the north Perimeter Highway to avoid delays.

Local traffic can use a detour accessible from St. Anne's, Lagimodiere or Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The province said Fermor Avenue, Dugald Road and other main city streets can also be used to avoid the closure.

More from CBC Manitoba: