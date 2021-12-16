Tearful mom remembers 19-year-old son as truck driver sentenced in deadly crash

During a nearly 30-year career with the Winnipeg Police Service, Sue Zuk-Boyer was at the scene of countless highway fatalities.

But never in her worst nightmare did she think a tragic collision would claim her son's life.

"How do I explain how empty I am and how my life is not the same," Zuk-Boyer told a judge Wednesday. "This devastating event has changed my life forever and my heart will never be whole again."

