Man, 21, facing 2nd-degree murder charge in South Indian Lake homicide

A man from South Indian Lake has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in a northern Manitoba community earlier this month.

About 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, South Indian Lake RCMP received multiple reports of an injured man in the community, which is about 430 kilometres north of Thompson.

Officers went to the local nursing station where the victim, 46, had been pronounced dead.

Local RCMP, along with major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in Thompson provincial court on Feb. 25.



