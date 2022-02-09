Skip to Main Content
South Indian Lake man's death was a homicide, RCMP say

The death of a 46-year-old man in South Indian Lake, Man., was a homicide, RCMP say.

Man with serious injuries pronounced dead at local nursing station

South Indian Lake RCMP are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man as a homicide. (CBC)

Around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, South Indian Lake RCMP received multiple reports of an injured male in the community, they said in a news release.

Officers went to the local nursing station, where the man, who had serious injuries, had been pronounced dead.

South Indian Lake is a small community in Northern Manitoba, about 430 kilometres north of Thompson.

South Indian Lake RCMP, along with RCMP major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

