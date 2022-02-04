'All my work is about this community': Artist draws inspiration from Sikh-Punjabi diaspora

Gurpreet Sehra is comfortable confronting things that aren't comfortable.

The Winnipeg artist does just that in one of her newer pieces, Caste — a painting that details the different castes on a circa-1780 map of the Punjab region of India.

"It is a way to talk about things in society that are not necessarily easy to talk about," said Sehra, who is a first-generation Sikh-Punjabi Canadian.

That identity, and her experiences, inform Sehra's work in print making, painting, video art and sculpture, she said.

"All my work is about this community."

Sehra's painting Caste details the different castes on a circa-1780 map of the Punjab region of India. (Sodhi Creative Films)

Sehra's life in art is the subject of a new short film by Winnipeg filmmaker Mandeep Sodhi.

The film about Sehra is the final short film in Our Culture, Our Art — a four-part video series by Sodhi profiling South Asian artists in Manitoba, created for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network.

The four-part series was produced in conjunction with CBC Manitoba's pop-up remote newsroom bureau and community space in Garden City Centre in late 2021.

About the filmmaker

Mandeep Sodhi is a screenwriter, cinematographer and director based in Winnipeg since 2011. He has more than 13 years of experience in the film industry in India, the United States and Canada.

Mandeep Sodhi is a screenwriter, cinematographer and director who has been based in Winnipeg since 2011. (Submitted by Mandeep Sodhi)

He has won two national awards in India for his docudramas, and his music videos have been nominated for national and international Music Awards in India, Asia and Sierra Leone.

In 2015, Mandeep won the ACTRA Manitoba Golden Boy award for most outstanding member initiated project for his short film The Perfect Little Plan.