Kids taken to hospital after unknowingly eating cannabis gummies on bus to Shilo school

Three kids in southwestern Manitoba were taken to hospital on Wednesday after accidentally eating cannabis gummies on the bus taking them to school in Shilo that morning, RCMP say.

The children were between five and nine years old. One had to be taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken by their parents, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

"I think for any parents out there, [it's] definitely [a] very scary incident and we're trying to get to the bottom of where these gummies came from," Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a phone interview.

Police determined one of the kids brought the edibles onto the bus to share, not realizing it wasn't regular candy, the RCMP's news release said.

When Souris RCMP responded to the students' elementary school around 6:25 p.m. that evening in Shilo, just east of the city of Brandon, officers were told the three kids had gotten sick during the day and had to go to the hospital.

All three were treated and have been released, the release said.

It's still not clear exactly where the gummies originally came from, Courchaine said, adding police don't know if someone gave one of the children the gummies, whether they took them from home or if they got them during trick-or-treating.

Two people in Winnipeg were arrested last month after allegedly handing out cannabis candies to kids on Halloween.

"There's just so many unanswered questions still at this point," Courchaine said.

"There could be a lot of different things. Did they just find this … lying on the ground? Or … did someone else give it to them, or was it from home?"

Courchaine also couldn't say whether the gummies were sold in Canada or bought somewhere else.

The RCMP are still investigating and are working with the school and the parents of the kids affected. Because there are so many unanswered questions, it's too soon to say whether any charges will be laid, Courchaine said.

But she said regardless of the original source, Mounties wanted to remind parents to lock up any cannabis in their homes away from children.

Cannabis products should be stored in a locked box or container and kept separate from regular food and drinks, the RCMP's news release said.

Police also urged people to make sure cannabis products are labelled and to be extra careful with edibles, which can be mistaken for regular food, drinks and candy.