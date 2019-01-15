Manitoba RCMP ask public for help after 35 guns stolen from Souris home

Police are investigating after 35 guns were stolen from a home in Souris, Man.

Blue Hills RCMP say the theft happened some time between early December 2018 and Jan. 10, 2019. The crime wasn't reported until Jan. 14.

According to police, the stolen weapons were all long guns — an assortment of shotguns and rifles — and were taken from a home in Maple Avenue West in Souris. The town is 226 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this theft, or anyone who knows of people trying to sell or pawn long guns, to contact the Souris detachment at 204-483-2854.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest or charge may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

