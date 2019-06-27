Interlake crash leaves 62-year-old Winnipeg man dead
A crash north of Big Rock Campground near Gypsumville killed one man and injured another last Thursday.
3 other passengers survive crash near Gypsumville, Man.
A crash north of Big Rock Campground near Gypsumville killed one man and injured another last Thursday.
A 62-year-old Winnipeg man died after the vehicle he was driving went off Highway 513 and into some trees, RCMP said.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle. A 37-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 49-year-old Winnipeg woman and 51-year-old Fairford man refused medical care at the scene, RCMP said.
The group had been heading from Dauphin River to Fairford.
RCMP haven't said what caused the crash. They continue to investigate.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.