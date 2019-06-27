Interlake crash leaves 62-year-old Winnipeg man dead

A crash north of Big Rock Campground near Gypsumville killed one man and injured another last Thursday.

A 62-year-old Winnipeg man died after the vehicle he was driving went off Highway 513 and into some trees, RCMP said.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle. A 37-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 49-year-old Winnipeg woman and 51-year-old Fairford man refused medical care at the scene, RCMP said.

The group had been heading from Dauphin River to Fairford.

RCMP haven't said what caused the crash. They continue to investigate.

