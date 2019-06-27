'Driver error' involved in fatal motorcycle-car crash east of Souris, RCMP say

A 70-year-old woman is dead after the three-wheel motorcycle she and a 71-year-old man were riding collided with a car on a rural road Thursday night.

The three-wheeler and a four-door sedan collided just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and Road 120 W., just east of Souris, about 230 kilometres west of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the 78-year-old man driving the sedan was heading east when he slowed to make a left turn onto a driveway.

Witnesses told RCMP the sedan moved into the westbound lane before the driveway, possibly to let a vehicle behind it pass, and that's when the westbound motorcycle collided with the front driver's side tire of the sedan.

Both motorcycle riders landed in the ditch on the westbound side of the highway. They were rushed to hospital, where the 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead. STARS air ambulance rushed the 71-year-old motorcycle driver to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, RCMP said.

Alcohol wasn't a factor, but "driver error" contributed to the crash, the news release said.

More from CBC Manitoba: