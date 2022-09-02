Police investigating homicide after man, 66, found dead in West End suite

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was found dead in a suite in a West End residential building on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the building on Home Street near Sargent Avenue just before 8 a.m., with a report of a severely injured man found inside a suite, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

When they got there, they found Son Minh Nguyen's body. The Winnipeg man's death is believed to be a homicide, police say.

Nguyen's death is the city's 36th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information that may help homicide investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: