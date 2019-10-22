4 people facing charges after armed robbery at southwestern Manitoba hotel: RCMP

Police have arrested four people in connection with a hotel robbery in southwestern Manitoba.

Charges are pending against two men and two women after the robbery at a hotel in Somerset, about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Monday.

RCMP were called at about 1 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery at the hotel involving a woman and man who pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash.

The pair took off in a stolen Chevy Impala with an undisclosed amount of money, RCMP said.

Tips from the public led to RCMP finding the vehicle in a ditch on Highway 5, north of Cartwright, near Provincial Road 253.

A 19-year-old woman was found inside and arrested. A 25-year-old man, police said, had already left the scene through a nearby corn field. RCMP allege he then stole a truck, but was quickly stopped and arrested by police.

Investigators learned of two others — a 43-year-old man and 25-year-old woman — who were allegedly involved in the robbery, RCMP said. Both were arrested in Crystal City, about 40 kilometres southwest of Somerset.

All four suspects are from Long Plain First Nation, RCMP said, and are facing charges.

