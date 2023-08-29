73-year-old accused of attacking man with 'mini electric chainsaw' in southern Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a 73-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home and used bear spray and what police described as a "mini electric chainsaw" to assault a man.

Mounties were called to a home in Somerset on Monday afternoon after reports of an assault involving bear spray and a chainsaw.

They found a 36-year-old man suffering injuries when they arrived at the home in the small community, which is about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The younger man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person who attacked him was gone when police arrived.

RCMP later located and arrested a suspect, who they say was known to the victim. They recovered a small electric chainsaw as part of the arrest, RCMP said.

The 73-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was detained by police.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

