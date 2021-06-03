Winnipeg chef, Red River College students prepare 100K meals for vulnerable people

A Winnipeg chef and his students at Red River College are taking part in a project that will serve thousands of meals to people in need in the city.

Chef Ben Kramer is teaming up with students in the culinary arts and hospitality program at Red River College to cook 100,000 meals for Harvest Manitoba.

"We're in the business of hospitality. Food and taking care of people through food is sort of our love language," Kramer said.

"For us to be able to give back to the community in a time of crisis like that is just kind of a no-brainer."

The meals are made possible through a charity called La Tablée des Chefs, which got $1.3 million from the federal government to launch a program called Solidarity Kitchens.

Chef Ben Kramer helps a student prepare potatoes for meals that will be given to Harvest Manitoba. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The program participants, including Kramer and his students, will make over 500,000 meals for food banks across Canada, with production primarily located in Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

Sharnell McDougall, who is in the Indigenous culinary skills program, said taking part in Solidary Kitchens is important to her.

"I want to help as much as I can," she said.

Fellow student Leona Monias is involved because she believes every life is sacred.

"I believe that everybody should be well-fed even if they don't have a home or especially if they don't have anywhere to go," she said.

"At the end of the day, it really makes me happy to know that I will be feeding, like, 5,000 people at the end of the week with Chef Kramer."

The head of Harvest Manitoba said the meals are sorely needed.

"The demand for food has significantly increased during the pandemic," said CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes in a La Tablée des Chefs news release.

"The 100,000 meals we receive will be provided to members of our community food network so they can provide home-cooked meals to hungry Manitobans."

This isn't the first time Kramer has made meals for people in need.

Last May, he took part in a program called Made With Love through the national non-profit group Community Food Centres Canada. It paired local chefs with front-line organizations to create nutritious take-home meals for people living in low-income communities.

The program was only intended to run for a few weeks to bridge the gap when food banks and community food hubs were forced to close due to the pandemic, but lasted much longer.

Kramer is happy to work with the students on such a worthy cause, he said.

"Having young, eager bodies to help out is making it work. Apart from just getting work experience for these young kids who are going to be entering our field, I think it's really important for them to see a project like this," he said.

"I think giving back is a really important part of our industry."