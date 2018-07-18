Province announces multiple taxes on legal pot

The province has announced its markups on legal pot.

Come October, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will apply markups of $0.75 per gram on recreational cannabis, plus an additional nine per cent.

Retailers will have to pay, too, contributing six per cent of their revenues to a "social responsibility fee."

The province says the tax will help pay for the cost of public education, safety, health and addictions associated with the legalization of cannabis.

"The various health, safety, education and enforcement implications of legalized cannabis fall almost entirely to the provincial level of government," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in a news release Wednesday.

"Our plan will help cover these provincial costs and also ensure fairness, recognizing the social responsibility retailers must share."

Once recreational marijuana is legal this fall, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will secure the supply of marijuana and track it, but private retail stores will be in charge of selling it.

In February, the province announced four private companies or consortiums that will retail cannabis in Manitoba.