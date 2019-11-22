12-year-old arrested for allegedly uttering threats against school in The Pas

A 12 year-old boy was arrested Friday for uttering threats on social media against a school in northern Manitoba, RCMP said.

Mounties were informed of the threats on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told CBC News investigators believed they were made by a student of Scott Bateman Middle School and included talk of "shooting up the school."

RCMP contacted the school to make them aware of the threats, but the school didn't go into a lockdown.

The investigation led officers to arrest a 12-year-old boy from The Pas Friday at about 10 a.m.

He's facing charges of uttering threats.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named.

RCMP are still investigating.