Why #manhunt can be a minefield of misinformation on search for B.C. fugitives

Facebook and Twitter are unparalleled tools for disseminating warnings and advisories, but public posts to these sites can just as easily compromise investigations and spread misinformation, says a researcher with expertise in policing and social media.

Chris Schneider, an associate professor of sociology at Brandon University in Manitoba, says the ongoing search for the two fugitives wanted in connection with three B.C. killings shows how social media can both help and hinder a police investigation.

Numerous rumours and alleged reports of sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky — the accused killers whose last confirmed sighting was in northern Manitoba — were posted across northeastern Ontario last week, prompting a frenzy of shares and speculation.

The new tips prompted the Ontario Provincial Police to create a special team to look into each one.

As of Friday, none of the alleged sightings in Ontario had been confirmed. The last confirmed sighting of McLeod and Schmegelsky was in Split Lake, Man., on July 22, police say.

Schneider spoke with Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio, on Wednesday. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Marcy Markusa: Let's start with the positives. How useful is social media for police in a situation like this?

Chris Schneider: It's useful in a few ways. First and foremost, it allows police to provide information immediately to members of the public. This could be significant if there's an active shooter or something where the police need to get information out right away and not through news media.

Police also use social media to solicit information. This is a law enforcement tactic that predates social media in the form of wanted posters. It helps police and law enforcement apprehend suspects.

What concerns do police have about people posting their own updates?

This can compromise the integrity of information in ongoing police investigations. For instance, there might be individuals who are looking to circulate false rumours, and by doing so they can gain followers on social media or gain likes or draw attention to themselves.

That's part of online social media culture — attracting attention.

Unfortunately, this happened in April of 2013 after the bombings at the Boston Marathon. There was an individual who was named who had nothing to do with the Boston bombings. This person's image not only went viral but appeared in several traditional news media outlets. It turned out to be totally false.

Why else might RCMP ask the public to refrain from posting about about the search?

It can identify officer locations. Police have a lot of information they conceal from the public and this is important for the integrity of the investigation.

For example, if the police have narrowed down the location of where [McLeod and Schmegelsky] might actually be, they might deploy officers to apprehend the suspects, and if individuals start taking photos and posting pictures online, this could then tip the suspects off.

You've been watching this search closely. How would you grade the public's use of social media?

Maybe a C, maybe a B. I've been following this on Twitter and there are people who are posting in an effort to attract attention. There was a tweet [Tuesday] from a person who recently started a Twitter account. I think they had two tweets and one was, "Oh, I think I saw these individuals on the train and here's where I am."

It's clear they're just putting information out there to see if it sticks.

The Boston Marathon case was an example of how these things can quickly go sideways, with the circulation of misinformation and disinformation.