Social media gathering of about 100 people causes 'large disturbance' at Polo Park shopping centre: police

Two young people are facing charges of unlawful assembly and causing a disturbance after around 100 people showed up for a social media-inspired gathering Friday at Polo Mark, Winnipeg Police say.

The "large disturbance" involved 80-100 people who went to the mall after an open invitation was posted to social media, police said. Officers arrived around 7:15 p.m. and the disturbance lasted 30 minutes, a statement from police Saturday said.

No weapons, assaults or injuries were reported, police said.

Police arrested two young males in connection with the incident. Both were released on undertakings.

CBC News has reached out to Polo Park for comment on the incident.