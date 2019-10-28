Snowy weather slickens Winnipeg streets

Commuters in and around Winnipeg are being cautioned about extremely icy conditions on Sunday evening, especially on bridges.

One driver from Montreal said he narrowly avoided a collision after the two cars in front of him lost control on an icy bridge and, when he hit the brakes, he couldn't get enough traction to bring his vehicle to a halt.

"The bridge was completely sheer ice," said Eric Manaigre.

"We were able to just basically slide between the wall of the bridge and a van."

About 20 minutes later when Manaigre was driving back in the opposite direction, he said he saw a pileup of about 20 to 25 cars along the St. Vital Bridge near the Canoe Club south of Osborne Village.

In a press release issued Sunday evening, Winnipeg people are advising the public to be cautious when on the roads, particularly with respect to bridges. Drivers are being encouraged to reduce their speed significantly when approaching bridges and use extra caution when doing so.

Police said a number of motor vehicle collisions have already been reported.

No additional details were released by police.

South Perimeter is at a standstill- many emergency vehicles. Helicopter overhead. <a href="https://t.co/3wstXeSrzR">pic.twitter.com/3wstXeSrzR</a> —@JaniceLukes

As of 7:40 p.m., the westbound lanes of Highway 100 at St. Mary's Road are closed and detours are in effect due to a motor vehicle collision, according to Manitoba 511's online highway report.