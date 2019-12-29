Heavy snowfall expected to cause risky road conditions for southeast Manitoba Sunday

Manitobans travelling in the southeastern corner of the province and into the United States should prepare for extremely snowy travel conditions this weekend, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

A low pressure system moving north will dump up to 15 centimetres of snow in southeast Manitoba by late Sunday, according to Dave Carlsen with the federal weather agency.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Sprague and the Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Man. Regular updates can be found here.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow and freezing rain is expected to slam the Dakotas and Minnesota starting Saturday night.

"The snow can accumulate fairly quickly and make the roads fairly slippery," Carlsen said, especially around Grand Forks, Fargo and eastern Minnesota.

Heavy snowfall is expected to begin in Manitoba Sunday morning around the communities of Sprague and Vita, and slowly move northward. The bulk of precipitation will likely stay in the United States.

The worst of snow and freezing rain is anticipated to hit the Dakotas and Minnesota. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Falling snow could contribute to worsened visibility. Slow down for snow-covered conditions, Carlsen cautions.

"It looks like it's going to be a very sharp cut off between the heavy snow and the lighter stuff," he said.

Five to ten centimetres of snowfall is expected in Steinbach, and a couple centimetres could accumulate in Winnipeg.