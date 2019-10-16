Roughly 9,000 still without power after snowstorm pummels Manitoba

Some 9,000 Manitoba homes and businesses are still without power after last week's heavy snowstorm — down 4,000 from yesterday.

Manitoba Hydro hopes to have electricity restored to everyone by early next week, but some terrain in rural areas is challenging.

Manitoba Hydro crews work near Portage La Prairie, Man. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Fields are saturated and ditches are filled with water, making it more difficult to get to poles and transmission towers that need attention, spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

The Crown utility is using tracked vehicles, which operate like tanks, to get to places ordinary wheels cannot access, Owen said.

Manitoba Hydro has also set up four camps for workers where they can sleep, eat and rest between their 16-hour shifts.

Roughly 6,000 residents have been evacuated from First Nations communities, with the vast majority staying with friends and family or in hotels, Canadian Red Cross officials said.

Day 6 of storm restoration. Here's some of the work we did yesterday north of Portage la Prairie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZTsRcruPIu">pic.twitter.com/ZTsRcruPIu</a> —@manitobahydro

The post-storm cleanup also has meant no school for students in the town of Langruth, northwest of Portage la Prairie.

The school was closed Wednesday and could be for the rest of the week, said Donna Miller Fry, superintendent of the Pine Creek School Division.

Hundreds of power poles and transmission towers are down in that region and the town is being used as a staging centre for hydro crews.

"Emergency measures have asked us to close that school because there is so much equipment going through town and so many teams working right now to try to rebuild the electrical grid and restore power," she said.

"They are working on many of the rural roads and have to actually close the roads while they're doing networks. We're not able to pick up the children on buses and return home."

Miller Fry said the elementary and high school are also closed this week in McGregor, west of Portage la Prairie, because of a burst sewer line.