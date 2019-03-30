Skip to Main Content
One person in critical condition after small plane crash in northwestern Ontario

An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.

Medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake

The Canadian Press ·
A file photo shows an Ornge air ambulance helicopter. A spokesman for the non-profit air ambulance service says a critically injured person was medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border on Saturday. (Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez/Radio-Canada)

A spokesman for the non-profit air ambulance service Ornge tells The Canadian Press a critically injured person was medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border.

The person was taken to hospital in Kenora.

The spokesman says the call came in about 3 p.m.

Provincial police could not be reached and further details were not immediately known.

