One person in critical condition after small plane crash in northwestern Ontario
An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.
Medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake
An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.
A spokesman for the non-profit air ambulance service Ornge tells The Canadian Press a critically injured person was medevaced from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border.
The person was taken to hospital in Kenora.
The spokesman says the call came in about 3 p.m.
Provincial police could not be reached and further details were not immediately known.