Snowmobiler dies after crashing into tree near The Pas

A 26-year-old man from The Pas, Man. is dead after the snowmobile he was riding collided with a tree, RCMP say.

Police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to an area near Rocky Lake East Road 45 kilometres north of The Pas.

The man died at the scene and a 22-year-old woman, who was also on the snowmobile, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pas is about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.