Speed, alcohol likely factors in snowmobiler's death, RCMP say
A 35-year-old Roblin man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding hit thick brush when he failed to make a turn, RCMP say.
The collision happened on a groomed trail northwest of the Asessippi Ski Hill, about eight kilometres northwest of Inglis, Man., in the rural municipality of Riding Mountain West on Saturday around 11 p.m.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, police say.
The investigation continues.
