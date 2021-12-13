Snowmobiler, 25, dies in collision with pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate after a collision in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a snowmobile with two riders and a pedestrian, all from Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The initial investigation has determined the incident occurred on the main road in the area of New Alberts Lake in Pimicikamak Cree Nation — also known as Cross Lake and located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The snowmoibile driver, a 25-year-old male, was taken to the nursing station but died of his injuries.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old male, was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries and later transported to a Winnipeg hospital. The 21-year-old snowmobile passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the snowmobile were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision,

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.