Man dies in snowmobile rollover on Manitoba First Nation
A 40-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile rollover on Jackhead First Nation in Manitoba's Interlake region.
RCMP were called Dec. 2 about the crash on the main road into the reserve, which is on the western shore of Lake Winnipeg, about 70 kilometres north of Peguis.
RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash and have not released the man's name.