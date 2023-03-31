Mounties use snowmobile to transport injured man, 85, to EMS vehicle from remote cabin

Mounties used a sled hauled by a snowmobile to deliver an injured man to waiting medical personnel from his remote cabin in northern Manitoba, Leaf Rapids RCMP say.

On Monday evening, officers received word that a man had reported an injured friend, 85, needed medical assistance. He had driven his snowmobile from the injured man's cabin to a location on Highway 391 near Suwannee Lake, and was waiting there for the Mounties.

Emergency medical services personnel and RCMP officers met the concerned friend, then continued by snowmobile to the injured man's cabin.

The Mounties hauled the injured man back to the road on the sled, and medical personnel transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.