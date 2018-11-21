2 missing after snowmobile falls through ice in Manitoba

Two people are missing after a snowmobile reportedly crashed through ice in Manitoba late Tuesday night.

The machine went into the water on the Winnipeg River at Sagkeeng, says a news release from RCMP, who were called around 11:45 p.m.

​RCMP, along with emergency crews from Sagkeeng First Nation (formerly known as Fort Alexander) and Pine Falls, immediately began searching and found a set of snowmobile tracks leading away from the south shore and into the open water.

They searched for several hours but it was determined, based on the condition of the ice and the quickly moving open water, to be too dangerous to continue.

The identities of the missing snowmobilers have not been confirmed, RCMP said.

The Winnipeg River is currently frozen approximately 100 metres from each side, with flowing water in the middle and a strong current.

Police say people in the area have been trying to search on their own, heading out on the ice, but RCMP urge everyone to stay off.

Sagkeeng is 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.