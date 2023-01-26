26-year-old killed in Gypsumville snowmobile crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Pinaymootang First Nation is dead following a snowmobile collision in central Manitoba, RCMP say.
Mounties responded to a report of a snowmobile accident in Gypsumville shortly after noon on Wednesday, according to a Thursday news release.
The snowmobile rider was travelling northbound when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into trees.
He was riding without a helmet and at high speed, according to police.
Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate.
