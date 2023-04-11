Man, 80, dead after snowmobile collision in rural Manitoba

An 80-year-old rural Manitoba man has died from injuries sustained during a snowmobile collision this weekend.

On Friday at around 3:40 p.m. Swan Lake RCMP responded to a report of a snowmobile collision in Porcupine Provincial Forest, located in Manitoba's north near the Saskatchewan border.

According to a release from the RCMP an 80-year-old man, who was from Minitonas, had been driving his snowmobile on a groomed path behind another snowmobile when he veered off the trail and collided with a "cluster of trees."

The other driver noticed the man was no longer behind him, and began to search for him, eventually finding him nearby with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The other driver took the injured man to Provincial Road 365, near Fisher Lake, where they met RCMP and medical staff.

Although medical assistance was provided to the man, he died from his injuries.

Swan Lake RCMP are currently investigating the collision.

