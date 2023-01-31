Snowmobiler, 27, found dead after colliding with tree in northern Manitoba

A snowmobiler who failed to make it home was later found dead after crashing into a tree in northern Manitoba, police say.

RCMP from Nelson House got a report on Monday of a missing snowmobiler who left on Sunday for a camp north of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House First Nation, about 65 kilometres west of the city of Thompson.

Not long after, RCMP received another report saying the body of the 27-year-old man was found along the trail to the camp.

Mounties went there by snowmobile and determined the man was travelling down the shoreline of Footprint Lake at high speed when he hit a tree, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.

