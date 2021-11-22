Skip to Main Content
Speed, alcohol cited in fatal snowmobile crash in Portage la Prairie

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead in a field on Sunday after driving his snowmobile into a row of trees, RCMP say.

Driver hit several large branches and was knocked off machine

RCMP say a snowmobile heading north through a Portage la Prairie field on Sunday drove into trees. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Emergency crews were called by some homeowners just after 1 p.m. about a man lying in a field behind their property on Saskatchewan Avenue E. in Portage la Prairie.

The snowmobile was heading north through the field when it drove into the trees, RCMP said.

The driver hit several large branches and was knocked off the machine. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, RCMP say.

