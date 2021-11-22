Speed, alcohol cited in fatal snowmobile crash in Portage la Prairie

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead in a field on Sunday after driving his snowmobile into a row of trees, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called by some homeowners just after 1 p.m. about a man lying in a field behind their property on Saskatchewan Avenue E. in Portage la Prairie.

The snowmobile was heading north through the field when it drove into the trees, RCMP said.

The driver hit several large branches and was knocked off the machine. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, RCMP say.

