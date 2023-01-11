Steinbach man, 73, dies after snowmobile hit by truck
A snowmobiler died after he was hit by a pickup truck in Steinbach, Man., on Wednesday morning, RCMP say.
Mounties in the southern Manitoba city were called to the area of Highway 12 near Clearsprings Road at about 7:40 a.m., RCMP said in a news release later that day.
Police believe a 73-year-old man from Steinbach was trying to cross Highway 12 eastbound on his snowmobile when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old woman.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman wasn't hurt.
Steinbach RCMP are investigating the collision.
