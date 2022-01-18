Man, 72, dies in snowmobile collision in RM of Springfield: Manitoba RCMP

A 72-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile collided with a fence in the rural municipality of Springfield Monday afternoon.

The collision happened Monday afternoon at around 2:25 p.m. in a field on a rural property on Pleasant Road, Manitoba RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by several individuals who were providing first aid to the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police say.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the collision.