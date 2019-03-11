Snowmobile collision southeast of Brandon sends 2 men to hospital

Police believe alcohol was a factor in a snowmobile collision near the rural municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa that sent two men to hospital Saturday night, one in critical condition.

Police went to the collision in a field east of Highway 340 at about 6:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was driving his snowmobile on a trail when he was rear-ended by a 46-year-old man riding another snowmobile, police said.

The 34-year-old, from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, is in hospital in critical condition. The 46-year-old man, from Pleasant Valley, Man., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

