Man who died in weekend snowmobile crash 'ate, breathed and slept snowmobiling'

Members of a snowmobile club say they are devastated after a weekend crash claimed the life of their vice-president.

Warren Shewchuk, 44, died on the weekend when his snowmobile crashed into a treed area near Powerview.

The St. Clements man was vice-president of the Mooswa Lake Snowriders.

Mounties believe he crashed after missing a turn, they said in a news release Sunday. He was thrown from his snowmobile and died at the scene.

Shewchuk was a very experienced snowmobiler who clocked thousands of kilometres a year and always wore a helmet and chest protector, said Richard Lachance, president of the Mooswa Lake Snowriders.

Shewchuk was known at the club for being "quite the character," Lachance said; he even grew a snowmobile season beard the same way hockey players grow playoff beards.

"I don't know anyone who loved it more than him. He ate, breathed and slept snowmobiling," Lachance said.

Shewchuk, who is third from the right, was vice-president of the Moosawa Lake Snowriders and is being remembered as 'quite the character' who had a passion for snowmobiling. (Submitted by Moosawa Lake Snowriders)

Given his level of experience, the club's members are still trying to wrap their heads around how this could have happened, Lachance said.

"Why it happened is kind of beyond all of us," he said.

"I don't know what would have went wrong, because that's not his style."

This was the sixth snowmobile-related death in Manitoba this winter.

Just a few weeks ago, a 20-year-old man died after colliding with another snowmobile driver west of Elphinstone.

RCMP advise riders to always ride in groups and be slow and alert in unfamiliar terrain.