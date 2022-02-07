1 dead after snowmobile collision in Nopiming Provincial Park: Manitoba RCMP

A 49-year-old woman from La Salle is dead following a two-snowmobile collision in eastern Manitoba on the weekend, RCMP say.

Police got a report of the collision, which happened on Bird Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Two groups of snowmobile riders had been travelling on a groomed trail across Bird Lake, a police investigation has determined.

A man and a woman on separate snowmobiles went off the trail while trying to pass another group travelling in the same direction, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The woman lost control of her snowmobile, ending up back on the trail and colliding with a snowmobile belonging to the other group.

The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

RCMP continue to investigate.