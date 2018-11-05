Snowfall warning issued for parts of Western Manitoba

Heavy snow is expected Sunday through Monday in parts of Manitoba, especially those areas near the Saskatchewan border.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with amounts between 10-20 centimetres expected.

Areas under the warning include The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest, Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, and Pukatawagan.

The snow is part of a low pressure system crossing central Saskatchewan and stretching into Manitoba.

Some of the fresh stuff is expected to melt during the daytime but temperatures will begin to fall in the evening and the snow will accumulate quickly, according to Environment Canada.

Shovels will definitely be needed by Tuesday morning.