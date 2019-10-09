Are you ready? Winter's coming to Manitoba as snowfall warning in effect

Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of southwestern Manitoba on Wednesday as an impatient winter season shoves fall out of the way.

A cold front is pushing into the province from Saskatchewan, bringing rain, snow and a big drop in temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the areas around Riding Mountain National Park — Minnedosa, Russell, Roblin, Erickson and Winnipegosis.

Most areas should expect only a few centimetres of snow, but places of higher elevations in Riding Mountain could see 10 to 15 centimetres.

Travel in the entire region may be affected at times due to poor visibility in snow and near-freezing temperatures, Environment Canada said.

Jerry Zachedniak woke up to nearly five inches — about 12 cm — of snow on his patio deck Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Jerry Zachedniak)

Wasagaming, the townsite in Riding Mountain National Park, reached a temperature of 16 C on Tuesday. The forecast high for Wednesday is 1 C. Dauphin hit 18 C on Tuesday and is also forecast to get to 1 C on Wednesday.

Jerry Zachedniak, who lives and farms just south of Roblin, told CBC News on Wednesday morning that the snow there started around midnight.

He finished his harvesting around 9 p.m. Tuesday and woke up Wednesday to nearly 12 cm of snow.

"It's all white," Zachedniak said. "I knew was coming, they were telling us. But I didn't think we're going to get this much this early. I thought it was just going to be a little and maybe disappear … but no … she's pretty heavy."

Meanwhile, the rest of the southern half of the province — from the international border north to Grand Rapids — is under a special weather statement due to a Colorado low sweeping up from the U.S.

There is the potential for snow stretching from the southwest corner of the province into the Red River Valley and northwestward toward Berens River, forecast Environment Canada, and amounts could be in excess of five centimetres by Thursday night.

The system will also bring strong winds throughout the weekend.

While some areas will get snow, others will get rain. The exact position and timing of the Colorado low is still uncertain, so the precipitation amounts and type in the forecast may change as it develops, said Environment Canada.