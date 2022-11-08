Snowfall warnings issued for parts of west-central Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of west-central Manitoba.

The national weather service said Tuesday areas expected to receive approximately 10 centimetres of snow before noon include:

Swan River.

Duck Mountain.

Porcupine Provincial Forest and The Pas.

Wanless.

Westray.

Clearwater Provincial Park.

Travellers are urged to exercise care as conditions might deteriorate quickly, Enviroment Canada warns. Highways, roads walkways and parking lots can become difficult to navigate as snow accumulates.

More from CBC Manitoba: