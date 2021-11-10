Winter storm warnings issued for western Manitoba, snowfall warnings for Winnipeg and the southeast
Accumulations to begin Wednesday night, could reach 30 or 40 centimetres in places by Friday
People living in a large swath across Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are in for a major dump of snow.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warnings for parts of the province from the Interlake down to Sprague and the Northwest Angle.
By Friday, as much as 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow could fall.
Wednesday night, snowfall accumulations around 10 centimetres are expected in the Interlake, and 5-10 centimetres closer to the Trans-Canada Highway and Winnipeg.
Areas downwind of Lake Winnipeg could see higher, localized accumulations up to 30 centimetres or more by Friday.
Winds up to 70 kilometres per hour beginning Thursday afternoon will create blowing snow conditions, reducing visibility in open areas, especially in areas near lakes and in the Red River Valley.
As of 4 p.m. CT Wednesday, snowfall warnings have been issued for:
- Arborg-Hecla-Fisher River-Gypsumville-Ashern
- Bissett-Victoria Beach-Nopiming Provincial Park-Pine Falls
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach
- Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands
- Sprague-Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Whiteshell-Lac du Bonnet-Pinawa
Winter storm warnings have also been issued for parts of western Manitoba along the Saskatchewan border. Snowfall amounts will vary widely, depending on geography.
Most areas will get between 10 and 25 centimetres by the end of Thursday. Areas along the Manitoba escarpment will see the highest amounts, up to 40 centimetres, Environment Canada said on its website.
These areas include:
- Dauphin-Russell-Roblin-Winnipegosis
- Ste. Rose-McCreary-Alonsa-Gladstone
- Swan River-Duck Mountain-Porcupine Provincial Forest
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?