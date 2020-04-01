It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas … in April for some parts of Manitoba
Snowfall warning in effect for western edge of Manitoba
The calendar may say April, but it's looking more like Christmas in parts of the province Wednesday morning thanks to a dump of snow from a low-pressure weather system.
The western edge of Manitoba is under a snowfall warning.
The southwest has 10 to 20 centimetres forecast due to a low-pressure system tracking northward from the Canada-U.S. border up to Duck Mountain, CBC meteorologist John Sauder says.
Northwest Manitoba is expected to get 15 to 20 centimetres starting Wednesday.
Shoal Lake and Russell were already getting snowfall and slippery conditions Wednesday morning.
Parts of Highway 16, 83 and 45, north, south and east of Russell, are closed as a result of weather conditions.
Many roads west of Portage la Prairie are partially covered in ice and/or snow, while blowing snow is causing poor visibility as well, said David Trainer, a spokesperson with Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation.
Crews have been out clearing roads since Wednesday morning.
Though the forecast calls for above-zero temperatures Wednesday, Winnipeg could see close to 10 centimetres starting Thursday as rain changes to snow, Sauder said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.