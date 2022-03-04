Snowfall warnings in effect for some parts of western Manitoba
Minnedosa, Dauphin and surrounding regions in western Manitoba are expected to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow Friday, Environment Canada says.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for some parts of western Manitoba Friday as a low pressure system sweeps into the province from Saskatchewan.
The warnings are in effect for the following regions:
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
The areas are expected to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow by Friday night. Environment Canada says to prepare for the possibility of poor driving conditions.
Between Friday and Sunday, Brandon is expected to get 7 cm and Portage la Prairie may receive 9 cm of snow.
Parts of the Interlake, Winnipeg and some areas of southwest and southern Manitoba are forecast to see light snowfall of 5 cm or less.
